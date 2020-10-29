July 6, 1944 -

September 28, 2020



Carol was born to Frank and Beatrice Brown in Seattle on July 6, 1944. She was raised in Sedro-Woolley and graduated Class of '62 where she was cheerfully involved and kept great friends.



She enjoyed her early years living on dairy farms before they moved to town. Fond memories were often retold of the family outings with her sister Jan Morgan of Puyallup and her cousins.



She later attended Skagit Valley Community College and then struck out next for work in San Francisco and Seattle for a few years.



She settled back in Mount Vernon where she married David Haynes and later devotedly raised her kids as a gritty and loving single mom. Her world revolved around us and we appreciated it. We didn't have much and we never noticed. She played ball, sewed Halloween costumes and hosted sleepovers with joy.



She'd want to be remembered for being a loving mom (survived by Heath Haynes in Parker, CO and Heather Haynes in Deming, WA) and grandmother (Alexa Haynes, Davis Haynes, Zaida Haynes).



Once we were out of the house, she enjoyed yardwork and hiking and tried her hand at kayaking. She often reflected on road trip to New Mexico and experiences with Native American culture. She was a walker, using her 2 feet to commute to work for years and to the grocery store up until her passing, even participating in 3-day/60 mile cancer walk where she was one of the first to finish.



She was a lover of animals and nature that she wanted to see protected for future generations.



She enjoyed a long career at Skagit Valley Hospital and Medical Center where her empathetic personality and heart was balm for patient's unfortunate health circumstances.



Mom retired 8 years ago, sold the house the same week that she had lived in for 30 years, and moved up to Lynden, WA to be closer to Heather and Zaida. She enjoyed the quaintness of her new hometown and joined Christ the King church where she worshipped and worked part-time cleaning Sunday school rooms. She took cleaning very seriously!



She lived right up until the time she didn't, passing from this earth unexpectedly on September 28th, 2020 in Lynden.



A celebration of life will be held in a couple different ways. On Nov 5th at Christ the King in Lynden, WA at 11am ( an indoor social distanced event) and on July 10th in Sedro-Woolley where her ashes will be scattered at a nearby pre-determined spot of natural beauty.



We love you mom, you will be missed and not forgotten!

