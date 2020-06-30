October 3, 1941 -
June 26, 2020
Emil Freimark, 78, beloved husband, father, uncle and friend went to his heavenly home on June 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons.
He was born on October 3, 1941 to John and Ernestina (Grenz) Freimark at Eureka, South Dakota. He was number 8 of 8 children.
On June 7, 1964 he married Janice Dohn. In 1978 they moved to the Seattle area where most of his siblings lived. They raised three children in the Lynnwood Bothell area. He was employed with Boeing for 20 years.
His passion for horses and the farm life lead to establishing a horse boarding facility in Bothell and then moved it to Mount Vernon in 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, son, Kevin Freimark, Everett, WA, daughters, Patricia Freimark Scottsdale AZ, and Lisa (Jeff) Breum, Monroe WA, brother Gordon Freimark, sister-in-law Mary Jane Freimark , brother-in-law Mike Smith, numerous nephews and nieces and coffee friends along with many horse friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Ernestina Freimark, brothers Oliver Freimark, Floyd (Linda)Freimark, and sisters Delphia (Alvin) Schick, Darlene (Elmer) Ochsner, Audrey (Clarence) Bauer, and Bonnie (Clarence) Stuckle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.