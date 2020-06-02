August 5, 1928 -
Miles, 91, was born to William F. and Esther (Skog) Learned in Lake City, South Dakota on August 5, 1928.
He passed away on May 31, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon, Washington.
He was the sixth of eight children.
The family was encouraged to move to Washington by the eldest brother who was already here and working. So, the family moved to LaConner in 1936 until about 1938. They then moved to Mount Vernon and later to a farm on Stackpole Road in South Mount Vernon. In 1942, they purchased a house on Chuckanut Drive and that is where they remained.
It was during these years that Miles learned his work ethic working for the local farmers in their many fields.
Miles graduated in 1948 from Burlington-Edison High School.
Miles liked to garden, read, and stay informed on world events.
After four years in the Air Force, he attended and graduated from the University of Washington. He then worked for Boeing, traveling all around the country, and later became involved in commercial real estate in Seattle, retiring in the early 1970's to live at the family home and help his mother.
He was known to many as "Uncle Miles."
He was predeceased by seven siblings and his parents plus several nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no services.
You may donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.