Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:15 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
400 N. 15th St
View Map
PHYLLIS KRIEHN
PHYLLIS MARIE KRIEHN

PHYLLIS MARIE KRIEHN


1932 - 2020
PHYLLIS MARIE KRIEHN Obituary
April 27, 1932 -
January 23, 2020

Mrs. Phyllis Kriehn of Burlington, WA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.

She was born to Ray and Marie Pelling in Chicago, Illinois. Phyllis graduated from Lourdes Catholic High School.

She married Wallace Kriehn in 1951 in Alabama. They started a family and then Phyllis became a nurse beginning in 1973 and remained in nursing for 31 years.

She volunteered at St Charles Catholic Church, played bridge with her friends and loved to vacation with Wally on Orcas Island.

Phyllis was preceded in death by husband Wally and sons Mark and Mathew.

Surviving family include Mark's daughters, Katrina (Bud) Amos and Sarah (William) Houck; sons Timothy (Ginger) and Thomas; daughters Carol (Steven) Goveia and Jane; granddaughters Jacquline (Alexis) Martinez, Rosalyn and Samantha; great-granddaughters Rileigh (Katrina) and great-grandsons Evander and Gabriel (Jacqueline). Phyllis is also survived by two sisters, Carol (Jim) Keehn and Margie (Pat) Keneally and brother, Michael (Elizabeth) Pelling.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th St, on Friday January 31, 2020 at 12:15pm.

You may offer your condolences and share memories of Phyllis to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
