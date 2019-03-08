October 13, 1938 -

Raymond L. "Ray" Allen, 80, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 6, 2019.



Ray was born on October 13, 1938 in Clear Lake, WA, the son of Lee & Clara Allen. He was raised and attended grade school there, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1957 where he excelled as a star athlete, along with his best friend Neil Hansen.



On January 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Janice Roughton and they made their home and raised their family in Sedro-Woolley.



Ray worked as a shake packer for the "Clear Shake" shake mill in Clear Lake for over 20 years. He then worked as an equipment operator in the street department for the City of Sedro-Woolley until his retirement in 2004.



Ray was an avid golfer; was a jack of all trades who could fix or build anything; enjoyed yard work and was thoroughly dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his son, Rick Allen and his wife Druci of Auburn and daughter Barb Williams of Sedro-Woolley; 4 grandchildren, Josh Williams (Tasha), Nicole Witkoe (CJ), Janea Kilmer (John) and Madison Allen (Lauren); 6 great-grandchildren, Ari & Winter Williams, Lyla & Winston Witkoe, Henry Kilmer and Silas Allen; his brother, Jerry Allen and wife Ella and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee & Clara; brothers, Darrel and Dale, and by his wife Janice in 2016.



Memorials in honor of Ray are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Inspire Church in Sedro-Woolley.



Visitation will be available Wednesday thru Friday, 9am to 5pm and on Saturday from 9am to 10 am at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley. Private interment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.



Please share memories of Ray and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.



