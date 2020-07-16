February 19, 1943 -
June 21, 2020
Susan Miller, Samish Island teacher, artist, history writer, community mainstay and advocate for the arts, women's rights and education died June 21, 2020.
She was born in Aberdeen, WA on February 19, 1943, grew up in Centralia, WA and graduated as 1961 Centralia High School Class Salutatorian. Susan attended Centralia Community College and graduated from WSU with a BA in Education and Teaching in 1965, and earned a 5th year early childhood education certificate from WWU. She taught English and French at Burlington Edison High School, and Head Start for the LaConner School District. Susan also ran her own preschool from 1973-1998.
On July 5, 1967 Susan married Fred Miller, and they raised their daughters, Jeanene, Kristina and Abigail, on Samish Island. Susan was a founder of the Samish Island Arts Festival, and co-authored and edited Samish Island-A History From the Beginning to the 1970's with her husband Fred.
Susan's quiet but direct manner, love, and artistry live in the hearts of her husband, Fred; daughters Jeanene and Kristina (Darren Kavanagh); sister, Leslie Hayertz (Brian Jelgerhuis), and brother Glenn Hayertz (Robin); grandson, Torin Kavanagh; aunt, Georgine Herring; sister-in-law, Marilynne Halkola; nieces, Meg Hayertz (Alan Clark), Amy Hayertz, Erica Wingard (Iain), Brenda Hanson Taylor; nephews, Keith Hanson (Cindy) and Jacob Hayertz (Zina), Eric Hayertz, Carl Hayertz; and many cousins, great- nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Mercedes Hayertz; her daughter Abigail Miller Busche and son-in-law Ryan Busche; and by her brother David Hayertz.
Susan's family thanks the doctors and staff of Skagit Valley Hospital for the caring way in which they supported both her and the family. The family also appreciates how friends, family and the Samish Island community have stood by them and helped honor Susan's memory and legacy.
Remembrances may be made to the Abigail Miller Bushe Art Scholarship at WWU, your local food bank, or groups promoting women's health and self-sufficiency. Susan's memorial site is www.forevermissed.com/susan-v-miller.