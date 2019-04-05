January 25, 1952 -

March 28, 2019



William Glen Dahl Jr.(67) passed away at home in Mount Vernon, WA 03/28/2019.



He struggled with Stage 4 prostate cancer for 3 years while running his business, Dalco Inc, Mount Vernon and Lynnwood WA, and enjoying retirement in Tucson, AZ.



Bill was born Jan. 25, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Carole(Spindler)Dahl.



He is survived by his mother, Carole, and siblings, Gary and Nancy.



He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1970 and the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Biology in 1974.



He married Sonya Isaacson on September 29th 1979 in Park Rapids, MN. They were married for 39 years. One son, Justin (32), was born 03/13/1987.



He is also survived by Sonya, Justin, and Sonya's extended family including nine siblings.



In 1990 he started Dalco Inc., a pressure washer sales and repair business. He loved his customers and the cleaning industry. His son, Justin, is managing the business.



His hobbies included studying all natural sciences, engineering, inventing items for the cleaning industry, maps, and hiking. He was a talented carpenter and could repair anything around the home.



He was a good listener and enjoyed a good phrase or pun in conversation.



He hoped to spend his retirement years as an inventor and metal artist.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 7, 2019