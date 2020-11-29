William (Bill) Henry Strock, 77, of Alger passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1943 in Ada, Minnesota to Henry William Strock and Viola Gladys (Smith) Strock of Borup, Minnesota. He was the youngest and only boy with four older sisters.
He was raised on a farm where they grew corn, soybeans and raised pigs. He enlisted in the Navy in October 1961 and was stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Bill met Sharon Riggles of Sedro Woolley at A&W restaurant in Mount Vernon where she worked and they were married December 10, 1965.
In October 1967 he received his honorable discharged after reserves and a mandatory extension due to the Vietnam War, Bill and Sharon moved to Minnesota in December and they welcomed their first daughter Kimberly Kay and in June 1970 they had their second daughter Kelly Jo.
Bill's parents sold the family farm in 1970 and Bill working as a diesel mechanic moved back to Mount Vernon, Washington where he was employed with Skagit Valley Trucking.
In 1973 they purchased the family home In Sedro Woolley and welcomed another daughter Katherine Ann in March 1976; they raised their daughters along with ponies, bunnies, kittens and cattle until they divorced in 1982.
Bill enjoyed fixing up his properties, camping and fishing at Baker Lake, target shooting, restoring cars, crabbing on Samish Island and summer trips to see out of state relatives.
Moving up in his career at Skagit Valley trucking to become shop manager, he was a very hard worker at work and at home with improvement projects.
In 1993 he became a grandpa to the first granddaughter with seven more girls to follow and he wouldn't have wanted it any other way. He loved all of his girls and granddaughters; he would push them in the swing for hours, play in the creek, sprinkler, and lots and lots of rides on the lawnmower.
Bill retired from Skagit Valley Trucking in 2004 and enjoyed restoring tractors and time with his four-legged friend BJ and after BJ passed away, He got a new puppy "Trouble" named appropriately, he kept him on his toes and tried his patience, but they were inseparable until the end. A special thank you to Cherie Scott of Alger for all she did for Bill and adding Trouble to her family.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Kim Chadwick of Arlington, Kelly Beebe of Arlington, Katherine Edgeston of Mountlake Terrace; grandchildren, Maryssa, Hayley, Denisha, Brittney, Sierra, Olivia, Katelynn, Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Gabriella, Samara, Ezra.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Viola Strock; sisters, Dee, Roberta, Lois, Patricia.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel of Sedro Woolley. Please share your memories of Bill and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.