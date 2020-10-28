1/1
Emma W. Gums
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Emma W. Gums passed away September 10, 2020. She was born in Alabama on November 11, 1922 and passed in Peninsula Hospital on September 10, 2020. Emma was a proud well-educated teacher. She was a kind, honest, and gracious woman. She loved listening to KQED and keeping up with current affairs and contributed much to her community. She loved being in her home looking at her beautiful garden. She will be missed by many.

She was laid to rest next to her husband at Olivet Memorial Park on September 24, 2020.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
