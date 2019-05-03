Glenn E. Smith, Jr., 83, of Penfield, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Penn Highlands-DuBois after a len/gthy illness.

He was born June 12, 1935 in Ridgway a son of the late Glenn and Lyda (Wolff) Smith, Sr.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Shelby J. (VanHorn) Smith, Glenn also leaves behind: two children, Glenn E. (Elaine) Smith III of Mercer and Luann Muth of Grampian; a brother, David Smith of Weedville; four sisters, Carol Erich of Weedville, Doris Moorehead of Weedville, Betty Marchiori of Brockway and Beatrice Hautzinger of Saratoga Springs, New York; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator, a machinist and mostly as a truck driver before retiring from David Millsop Trucking. He was a private pilot with instrument rating and has lived in Bennetts Valley all his life.

Glenn was a member of the Gardner Hill Community Church and a member and past officer of the Hickory Grange. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, and loved animals on his farm, including raising white tail deer.

Glenn was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Mary Thomas; four brothers-in-law, Harold "Bud" Erich, Alton Wayne Moorehead, Prospero Marchiori, and Adolf Hautzinger; and a sister-in-law, Marcia Smith.

There will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Gardner Hill Community Church.

The family suggests memorials to the Gardner Hill Community Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.