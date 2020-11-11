Jude L. Nicklas, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and formerly of St. Marys, PA, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Cincinnati.
He was born on August 5, 1963 in St. Marys, a son of the late Paul and Patricia Himes Nicklas.
On June 1, 2018, he married Rebecca Nicklas, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son; Terry Nicklas of Cincinnati three step-children; Kelly Mathews, Andrew Mathews, and CJ Mathews. He is also survived by a granddaughter; Peyton, and by a brother; David Nicklas and his wife Evelyn of Kersey.
In his free time Jude enjoyed riding his bike, fixing cars and especially spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Lorraine in 1976.
A Memorial Service for Jude Nicklas will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Michael Gabler officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com