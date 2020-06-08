Kathleen "Katie" E. Jacob, 77, of 139 Penn Road, St. Marys, passed away at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
She was born October 27, 1942, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edmund and Walburga (Daniels) Hacherl.
Katie was a 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School. After graduation, she worked for Dr. Higgins as a dental assistant. She also worked for St. Marys Trust Company. Katie retired from Osram/Sylvania after 15 years.
On August 24, 1964, Katie married Andrew "Andy" Jacob at St. Stephen's Church in Erie, PA, by her uncle, Father Charles Hacherl. After five years of marriage, Andrew passed away from a lengthy illness. Katie and Andy had two children together, Molly and Joseph.
On July 25, 1970, in the St. Mary's Church, she married Nedward Jacob, who survives.
Katie was a proud member of the St. Mary's Church where she served as a Sacristan. She loved to volunteer in her community. She transported patients to and from DuBois for dialysis treatments, delivered "Meals on Wheels" bimonthly, and helped with bereavement dinners.
Katie's life was her family and friends. She enjoyed playing "Mar Jon" with Rosie, Joanie, Sally, and Phyllis for 45 years. Her most treasured and memorable times revolved around her camp on the East Branch Lake. She loved to create memories at the lake with her husband, children, and grandchildren, especially on the Fourth of July.
In addition to her loving husband of 50 years, Nedward, Katie is survived by her brother, Charles (Sarafina) Hacherl of Green Valley, AZ; her daughter, Molly (William) Brucker of Dana Point, CA; her son, Joseph (Elaine) Jacob of DuBois; her son, John (Melyssa) Jacob of Clearfield; and by her daughter, Emily (Jason) George of Phoenix, MD. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andrew Piccolo, Hannah Brucker, Faith Jacob, Hope Jacob, Emma Jacob, Bailey Jacob, Julia George, and Haylen George. Katie will be forever missed by her family.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Food Bank, PO Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857; the St. Mary's Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.