Ralph J. DeLullo, 87, of Old Lycoming Township, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Ralph was born July 19, 1931 in Weedville, a son of Ralph N. and Maria (Alice) DeLullo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean (Greenthaner) DeLullo; three sons, Stephen (Bernadette) DeLullo, of Loyalsock, Michael (Kim) DeLullo, of Montgomery, and Ralph P. (Tina) DeLullo, of Hampden, Massachusetts; three daughters, Teresa (Jonathan) Finkel of Phoenixville, Dianne DeLullo, of Williamsport, and Karen Sitler, of Camp Hill; and eight grandchildren who loved him dearly: Angela, Tony, Andy, Ami, Joe, Bob, Sara, and Maddie Jean.

Ralph is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Casamento and Virginia Kunes; and many, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Sadly, he is predeceased by his beloved son, Kenny John, six sisters and one brother.

Following his graduation from Jay Township High School in 1951, Ralph began working in his father's coal mine until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He was stationed in Wildflicken, Germany, during the Korean Conflict as a track and vehicle mechanic in the Maintenance Battalion. After his service in 1955, he studied tool and die making at Williamsport Technical Institute, currently Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked several years at JKJ Tool Company and eight years at PMF Industries until 1973 when he became the owner and operator of D&M Tool and Machine Company in Montgomery, PA. Ralph was very proud when D&M was awarded the bid for fabricating the machines that made various parts of the U.S. postal trucks in the mid-1980s. He was also active in the Vocational Program at Williamsport Area Community College by placing students at his shop for tool and die/machinist training. Ralph was raised with a strong work ethic. Although he officially retired at the age of 65, passing his business on to his son, Michael, he continued to work part-time at D&M until the age of 84.

Ralph was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the former Ascension Parish where he served many years as a member of the Finance Committee and 19 years as a CCD teacher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. In later years Ralph loved to go fishing on Lake Ontario and Seneca Lake and RV'ing with his family.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital for the kindness and care provided to Ralph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport, with Rev. Brian Van Fossen as celebrant. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

A viewing for family and friends will be from 6 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad Street, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.spitlerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary