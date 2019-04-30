Home

Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Edward William Dekdebrun

Edward William Dekdebrun Obituary
Edward William "Bill" Dekdebrun, 85, of Lusby, MD passed away on April 20, 2019 at the Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on May 16, 1933 in Buffalo, NY, to Edward Francis and Cecilia Cleary Dekdebrun.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Gunners Mate aboard the USS Tarawa. After discharge, he attended Erie Technical Institute and was employed by Moog Inc., an international corporation based in Buffalo. Bill later represented the company in London, England and California. In the late 1960s, he moved to Calvert County, MD, to be near his father and sister.
On Oct. 30, 1971, he married Patricia Bowen Buckler becoming a father to her children: Debra, Pat, and Bill. He founded Action Extermination and operated it as a successful pest control company for many years before passing it on to Bill Buckler. He then worked for several years for Ace Hardware at their Solomons and Lusby locations. After the death of his wife, Bill became a resident of Southern Pines, Lusby, MD.
Bill is survived by his step children: Debra Whelan (John), Patrick Buckler (Rhonda); seven grandchildren; a niece, Jeanine Burkman; and Shirley Ross, a devoted friend. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Norma Dove; and step son, Bill Buckler.
Services and burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2142, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 1, 2019
