Jeanette Marie Jaycox
Jeanette Marie Jaycox was born in Altadena, California, on May 12, 1937. She went peacefully to the Lord on November 9, 2020 (age 83 years), with family members by her side.
She graduated from Pasadena High School in 1955, got her A.A. from Pasadena Junior College (Nursing) in 1957. That same year beautiful Jeanette was a finalist for the Queen's Court in the famous Tournament of Roses Parade. She started her 63 years of married life with Warren in August 1957. In 1958 she got certified as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. In 1970 she got her B.A. (History) from California State University, Hayward. She and Warren lived initially in Arcadia, then Martinez, and finally came to Sonoma in 1974, 46 years ago. While residing in Martinez, she pursued courses at St Mary's College to obtain her elementary teaching credential. As if that was not enough, Jeanette, a lover of music, learned to play the harp and performed during church services and at various weddings and celebrations in the North Bay area.
Her parents were Edwin Scollay Woods of Missouri and Hazel Heaverin Woods of Los Angeles. She leaves her husband, Warren I. Jaycox, three children, Bradley A. Jaycox and wife Kathryn, Nancy L. Ouellette and husband Rick, and Russell K. Jaycox and wife Chantal; grandchildren Isabel and Madeline Jaycox, Josiah and Aimee Ouelette, John Benedict and great-grandchild Wally Benedict. Their constant love and support during her life were especially meaningful to her.
Fondly remembering Jeanette is her sister-in-law Claire Jaycox Jones (Bob), sister Susan Nordstrom of Tonopah, AZ, and relatives in Southern California; great-uncle Perrin Burris Heaverin and his son, Charles Heaverin (Marcia), cousins Donald Lofftus (Paula) and David Lofftus (Sylvia) and other close family members, Jennifer Lofftus Lynch (Tim), Jeff and Jeremy Lofftus, Karin Lofftus Gorton, and Kevin Lofftus (Mila) children Tyler and Katheryn, numerous others cousin of the Woods, Butterfield and Hoyal clans, including Jim Hoyal (Gina) from Albuquerque, NM.
Over several decades, she and her husband visited most of the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, many countries in the Far East, Europe, and some Pacific Islands like Guam, Saipan, and Tinian. Jeanette was an avid reader and an insatiable student of history. She played the piano and the harp and loved listening to classical music and singing with the Sonoma Valley Chorale in her younger years.
Jeanette was a member of the Daughter of the American Revolution, AAUW and is a past Chapter President, First Baptist Church, and AA.
She is remembered lovingly as a giving, compassionate person of good cheer to all who knew her. She was an extraordinary wife and mother, who now has eternal peace with her Lord.
A memorial service will take place after the pandemic restrictions regarding travel and large gatherings have ceased.
Donations in Jeanette's memory are welcome at the charity of the donor's choice
.