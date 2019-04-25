|
Raymond A. Coullard passed away on April 18, 2019, by natural causes, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital with his family at his bedside. Ray was born July 20, 1938, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He was the eldest child of Edgore E. and Lucille (Demers) Coullard. Ray lived in the "Soo" until 1956. He attended St. Mary's school and graduated from Loretto Catholic High School.
He joined the Navy shortly after graduation, serving on the USS Pursuit AGS-17 from 1957 to 1959. He spent 2 summers in the Mediterranean off the southern coast of Turkey.
Ray met the love of his life, Kathy, in 1960, married in 1962, and had 4 children.
Ray attended Lake Superior State and graduated from Michigan State University in 1963.
Ray started his career as a retail asset protection specialist at JL Hudson, working his way up to being responsible for facilities security at JC Penney and Director of Loss Prevention at CVS Pharmacy to capstone his career. As he advanced through his career Ray and his family lived in Wisconsin, Georgia, California, Texas, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Michigan, and he always felt so fortunate for the wonderful friends and neighbors they made across the country.
Ray was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and was very active in the church. Beginning as a young altar boy, then later was an Eucharistic Minister to the sick and homebound, parish council member, reader, greeter, usher, lector, server, and if there was a need he filled it. Ray also was a founding parishioner of Saint David the King parish in Princeton Junction, NJ, which started in a high school auditorium.
Ray loved spending time outdoors with his family and friends fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and coaching his children's sports teams. He was a passionate fan of the Detroit Red Wings, and Michigan State hockey and basketball.
Ray is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Brent (Shelah) and Marcel (Kathleen), daughter Nicole, his 2 grandsons, his sisters Laura and Sharon. Ray is preceded in death by his son Andre, and sister Mary.
Visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in West Branch beginning Saturday 4/27/2019 at 10 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m. Father Al Pillarelli will officiate. Luncheon (reception) to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 800-822-6344, https://www.stjude.org, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and flowers can be sent to the family's home in Rose City, MI.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 25, 2019