Alfred C. Cox, MD
May 5, 1933 - June 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dr. Alfred Cox, age 87, of South Bend, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
Dr. Cox was born on May 5, 1933, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to his parents, Charles Richard Cox and Violet Cox Haeschke. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ellaine Krueger Cox; his three children, Jeffrey M. Cox (Cathleen) of Park Ridge, IL, Dr. Kathryn Cox Cohoon (Michael) of Granger, IN, and Jonathan Charles Siade-Cox (Heather) of Hartland, WI; his sister, Lucille Marie Yergovich of St. Pete Beach, FL; and his ten grandchildren: Meghan, Connor, Anders, Matthew, Celia, Hallie, Maxwell, Gretchen, Gretta, and Eliza. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, Patricia Dueringer (Richard) and Kathryn Krueger, and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Cox started his education in a one room schoolhouse in rural Wisconsin, graduated from Hammond High School, Hammond, IN and attended Indiana University, earning his Bachelor of Science in 1955. He earned his Master of Science in 1956 from Indiana University. Dr. Cox returned to Indiana University, School of Medicine, earning his Medical Doctorate degree in 1962, and beginning his lifetime, personal commitment to serving others in healthcare. He completed his Family Medicine Internship at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, in 1963. After completing his Internship, Dr. Cox opened his medical practice in South Bend, working as a primary care physician for 57 years. Twenty-six of those years he also worked as a part time urgent care physician at several of Memorial Hospital's MedPoint facilities.
His devotion to and involvement in organized medicine was exceptional. Dr. Cox was a Life Member of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was a member of the St. Joseph County Medical Society for 56 years, serving as the Secretary-Treasurer for many years. Dr. Cox was very involved with the Indiana State Medical Association, serving as the president in 1998. He was a member of the American Medical Association for over 48 years, and a Delegate for 14 years. Dr. Cox was involved within the South Bend medical community and devoted much of his time to various elected volunteer positions. Dr. Cox was the Chairman of the Family Practice Department at Memorial Hospital for 3 years. He served as President, Vice-President, and Secretary-Treasurer of the Memorial Hospital Medical Staff.
Above all, Dr. Cox put his family first. He was a phenomenal husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. Dr. Cox adored gathering his family together, especially during the holidays, where he shared his Jelly Bellies and played trivia and bingo. There was never a vanilla ice-cream that he did not absolutely love nor a family puppy that did not receive all of his affection. He also spent much of his free-time throughout the years playing tennis and volleyball.
Dr. Cox's mark on the South Bend and Mishawaka area is unparalleled and his dedication to serving others knew no bounds. Whenever and wherever Dr. Cox went out, he was always greeted with friendly conversation by someone he knew either as a patient or friend. Dr. Cox was known for his thoughtfulness, compassionate heart, profound knowledge, relentless sense of commitment, and quick wit, all of which will be immensely missed.
Dr. Cox had exceptionally loyal and dedicated office staff as well as devoted patients for whom he was always grateful. His greatest honors in life include being a husband and father to his children and grandpa to his grandchildren, but of equally great importance to him was providing noble and honest care to his patients throughout the years.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Hospice for all of the kind care and support provided to the family during this very sad time.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Clay Church, 52866 Ironwood Rd. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions in Dr. Cox's name may be made to the Dr. Alfred Cox Memorial Fund of Clay Church at the visitation, on their website, www.claychurch.com by using the “GIVE' drop down box, or by sending to Clay Church, 52866 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. These donations will be used for the church's community programs.
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.