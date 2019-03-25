Alice Thompson



July 26, 1942 - March 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Thompson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Alice was born July 26, 1942 in Valparaiso, Indiana to the late Arthur & Jean (Campbell) Koehler. Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, John C. Gleva, Sr.; her second husband, Donald E. Thompson in 1999; and a son, Steven Gleva. Left to cherish her memory include her children, John C. Gleva, Jr., Sarah Waller, Lorrajean A. Gleva (Walter Turner), Matthew Gleva, and Mark (Kelley) Gleva; grandchildren, Kassandra Waller, Michael Waller, Isaiah Turner, Mason & Lauren Gleva; sisters, Roberta Richards and Edna Reeves; and brother, John A. Koehler. Alice was an avid Bingo player; she played while at Healthwin and was very excited when she was a winner. She was very social and had many friends there as well. Alice would always look forward to getting her hair and nails done by the staff, who fondly nicknamed her “Alley-cat.” She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and reading the Birds n Blooms magazine. She loved animals, especially her black and white cat, Pepper. Visitation for Alice will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:00pm. in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Alice's family to contribute towards funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary