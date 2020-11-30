August Edward Manier
April 7, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
August Edward Manier, 89, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home in South Bend.
Born and raised in Versailles, Ohio, Ed was the elder child of Francis V. and Whilma G. Manier. He spent the summers of his youth at the Northwestern Military & Naval Academy in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was the valedictorian of his high school class and received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy before deciding to attend the University of Notre Dame. Ed earned a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Notre Dame in 1953, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He entered the St. Louis University School of Medicine in the fall of 1953 but left medical studies to pursue studies in philosophy at St. Louis University. His master's degree and doctorate were conferred in 1956 and 1961, respectively.
While in St. Louis, Ed met Dorothy Hickey, both active in the Young Christian Students organization. They married in 1955. Seven children were born to their marriage. Dorothy Hickey Manier died on October 7, 1988.
Ed returned to his alma mater, Notre Dame, in 1959, to begin his 48-year academic career in philosophy. His work included researching, teaching and writing on Charles Darwin, culminating in his book The Young Darwin and His Cultural Circle (Reidel, 1978). Ed's scholarly work and the courses that he taught examined evolutionary images of humanity manifest in political, social and artistic movements of the time Darwin formulated his theory of evolution. He later focused on the themes of neurobiology and narrative, and other interdisciplinary work within the field of the philosophy of science. Ed retired in 2007 but continued his career-long practice of going to his office (now his emeritus office) every day for many years.
During his years of membership at Little Flower Catholic Church, the then-serving pastoral associate asked Ed if he would like to be on the transportation committee. He agreed, assuming he would be called upon to take elderly parishioners to Mass. Instead, he was asked to drive men transitioning from prison to society from Indiana State Prison's South Bend Re-entry facility to Mass. Thus began a great passion for Ed, serving and advocating for returning prisoners. He taught courses and programs at Westville Correctional Facility for a number of years; he mentored and developed close personal relationships with men released from prison; and he served on boards of directors of agencies providing housing and other services to returning prisoners. He developed a particularly close friendship with Fred Teague and his family. This work was deeply important to Ed as were the relationships he developed.
Ed married Jenny Ann Pitts in 1985. They celebrated their 35th anniversary this past October.
Ed was predeceased by his parents. In addition to his wife, Jenny, he is survived by his one sibling, Joy Louise Marchal (John Marchal). He is also survived by his children: Michael F. Manier (Anthony Mallerdino); David C. Manier (Subin Son); Maureen C. Manier (David Lott); August Edward Manier, Jr. (Melissa Manier); John J. Manier; Daniel P. Manier (Karen Manier); Jeremy M. Manier (Carolyn Alessio); and nine grandchildren: Michael Lott-Manier (Aubrey Hill); Ryan Lott-Manier; Edward Manier; Timothy Manier; Madeleine Manier; Miranda Manier; Aidan Manier; Charlotte Manier; and Gabriel Manier.
Ed and his family were well-served by caregivers from the Senior 1 Care agency. Particular appreciation is extended to Rachelle Kolski, who provided care to Ed for the past year up to the moment of his death.
Arrangements for a commemorative service and burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery are deferred for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana: https://feedindiana.org/
