B. Charlene Sherry



Sept. 5, 1932 - March 5, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - B. Charlene Sherry was born in Elkhart, IN on September 5, 1932, to Quinton and M. Mae Everest. She married Dale A. Sherry in South Bend, IN, at the Gospel Center Church on June 6, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Quinton J. Everest and one nephew.



Charlene is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Thomas Edward of Pennsylvania, Jon Witwer (Jodi) of Sturgis, MI, and Robert James (Tricia) of South Bend, IN; seven grandchildren, Stefanie Sherry, Megan Sherry, Geoffrey (Anna) Sherry, Victoria Sherry, Alicia (Matthew) Ebright, Kayla Sherry, and Austin Sherry; and three great-grandchildren, Alaynah Faith, Madison Marie, and Ezekiel James. Also surviving are her brother, Quinton Everest Jr. (Shirley) of Georgetown, TX; and sisters, Sharon Fry of Indianapolis, IN and Cynthia (Michael) McKee of Laguna Beach, CA as well as many extended family members.



Charlene graduated from John Adams High School, South Bend and Bethel College, Mishawaka with a B.A. degree in Piano Performance. She received an M.A. degree in Counseling from Liberty University.



Her husband, a graduate of Ashbury Theological Seminary, served churches as a pastor or supporting positions in youth, music, or associate capacity. During these years, Charlene taught public school and private piano lessons. She also served the churches in whatever capacity was needed, such as pianist, organist, choral director, or Sunday school teacher. She accompanied her husband Dale as pianist or organist for 15 years in their traveling music ministries.



Charlene was a member of SBAMTA (piano teachers association) serving as President for two terms (five years). She taught piano for more than 65 years.



For several summers, Charlene assisted as a clinician in Yamaha Teachers Clinics, helping piano teachers learn ways to use digital keyboards in teaching piano and conducting keyboard ensembles. She and her husband were co-workers of “The Music School” in Granger, IN (1997-2006). There she and her associate taught music and piano to children age 18 months to adults. In recent years, Charlene was the organist for Hubbard Hill Chapel services.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Chaplain Tim Henke of Hubbard Hill will preside.



Charlene's family and friends grieve her loss, cherish her memory, and rest in God's promise of resurrection.



Charlene would want you to make any contributions in her memory to Bethel College, Mishawaka.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary