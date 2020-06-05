Brian Lochmandy
1946 - 2020
Brian Lochmandy

Nov. 28, 1946 - March 24, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Visitation for Brian K. Lochmandy will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12 Noon at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at Noon with Father Jason Freiburger officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lochmandy, 73, of Elkhart, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-1230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

