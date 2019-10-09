Home

McGann Hay, University Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 232-1411
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Craig M. Holcomb


1949 - 2019
Craig M. Holcomb Obituary
Craig M. Holcomb

Sept. 24, 1949 - Oct. 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Craig Michael Holcomb, “Hokey” died October 3, 2019. He had just turned 70. He was born on September 24, 1949, in South Bend, IN, to Shirley (Zerby) Ledbetter and Robert Holcomb.

Craig served in the Vietnam War for three years. After the service, he drove semi-truck for many years. He loved to fish, watch Nascar, reruns of Mash, and old westerns.

He also enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren.

Craig is survived by his mother, Shirley; father, Robert; brother, Chris; sister, Karol Holcomb; sons, Chad (Mindy) Holcomb and Lance; daughters, Kelly (Vincent) Holcomb and Nikki Moore; grandchildren, Donovan, Isaiah, Audrey, Aiden, Abby, and Blaine; and nieces, Ali and Hillary.

A small visitation will be held October 14, at the McGann Hay, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
