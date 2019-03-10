Services Bubb Funeral Chapel 3910 N. Main Mishawaka , IN 46545 574 255-3126 Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Schwob Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Byrer Schwob

Dec. 8, 1925 - Feb. 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Daniel Byrer Schwob, 93, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Morningview Assisted Living in South Bend, IN. Dan was born at home on December 8, 1925 to Dora Edith Byrer Schwob and Otto Schwob. He spent his childhood at his family home in Mishawaka, along with his three older siblings, Marie, Bernice (Bee), and Robert (Bob).



He met Cecilia Ganser, his future wife and fellow high achiever, while they were students at Mishawaka High School. They fell in love after graduation when they were 17 years old just before he entered the Air Force - the Army Air Corps at that time - and exchanged romantic letters throughout his service.



Dan served during World War II as a member of the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945. He was one of the world's first radar specialists, and responsible for directing planes from the ground in the Pacific arena. For his achievements during this time, he was presented with 7 medals in 2016: the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button, Expert Badge with Carbine Bar, and the Marksman Badge with Pistol Bar. The moment he returned home to Mishawaka, he proposed to Cecilia. They married in 1946 and started a family in 1950.



During his years of family and fatherhood, Dan was the successful buyer and manager of the electronics and appliances department of Robertson's Department Store in South Bend, Indiana. Over his 35-year career, he spent his holidays traveling around the world with his wife and embarking upon road trips across the United States to explore national parks and great cities with his family.



When he retired in the early 1980s, he dedicated his life to art, producing paintings and sculptures that have won awards and accolades across the country. Landscapes, towns and scenes of Indiana and Michigan are key themes in his works. He was also a musical person, often improvising jazz on the piano and organ. And not only could he play the guitar - he could build one.



Dan viewed everything he saw - people, landscapes, buildings, gardens, animals - through a creative lens. He incorporated his unique imaginings into every painting, sculpture and drawing he made. To Dan, everybody he met was a potential friend and somebody to learn from. He accepted, without question, people from all walks of life, as long as they treated others with respect.



While he was hard-working, dedicated to his family and friends, generous, intelligent, musical and creative, Dan will always be remembered as somebody who loved to have fun. He infused an element of joy into every task, often inventing new songs and making jokes. He adored his wife Cecilia with a rare type of love, the kind that stays playful, romantic, patient and kind no matter how many decades pass. He also loved his Mishawaka home, which he and Cecilia bought in 1950, and its sweeping view of the St. Joseph River.



Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Cecilia Elizabeth Schwob; his sister, Marie; his sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Eugene Weinland; and his brother, Robert Schwob.



He is survived by four children, Daniel Schwob (Jun) of San Jose, CA, William Schwob (Reiko) of Point Richmond, CA, Sara Schwob De Young (Donn De Young Jr.) of Apex, NC, and Thomas Schwob (Mariamma Devassy) of East Windsor, CT; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia and Joseph Ganser of Mishawaka, IN; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Van Nevel also of Mishawaka. His surviving grandchildren are Nieta De Young of Ghent, Belgium, Danielle De Young (Drew Miller) of El Segundo, CA, Lauren De Young (Cameron Conklin) of Durham, NC, Matthew Schwob of San Jose, CA, Jacob Schwob and Zachary Schwob of East Windsor, CT, and Christopher Schwob of Palo Alto, CA. His surviving great-grandchildren are Carolina and Adaline Conklin, and Maverick Schwob.



Dan was loved and appreciated by everyone whose life he touched. His warmth, great sense of humor and creative spirit will be deeply missed.



Visitation for Dan will be on March 16 from 1 to 2 pm followed by a service at Bubb's Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019