Edward Kurt Anderson
Dec. 2, 1929 - May 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edward Kurt Anderson, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. The son of Swedish parents, Ed was born on December 2, 1929 in St. Joseph, Michigan to Kurt and A. Catherine (Peterson) Anderson. He was a 1947 graduate of John Adams High School and a 1952 graduate of Purdue University where he earned his Registered Pharmacy Degree. He loved his country and served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. On June 21, 1952 he married Cara-Jean (“CJ”) Mattmiller who preceded him in death in 1989. Together they had five children: Steve, Laura, Doug, David, and Lisa. Ed owned Darnell Drugs from 1965-1980, and later worked at Osco Drug and K-Mart Pharmacy. On July 11, 1992 he married Catherine “Kay” Klein, who survives.
Ed was a man who put his family before himself, a hard worker and ardent patriot who loved the flag and inspired all three of his sons to follow in his footsteps to serve in the United States military, and one who inquired earnestly about others and was generous to all. Ed served as a member of the St. Joseph Pharmaceutical Association where he was a former President and Chairman of the Board. He was a lifetime member of the Purdue Alumni Association. Ed volunteered for Respite Care with Kay, and both were parishioners at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Throughout his lengthy career as a pharmacist, Ed truly enjoyed the relationships and lifelong friendships he developed with his customers. He never met a stranger and encountered someone he knew wherever he went. Above all, Ed was a kind, gentle, and selfless man. “Boy, and how.”
Ed greatly enjoyed the years spent with CJ and their children on Diamond Lake, where he served as president of the Yacht Club and coordinated the 4th of July fireworks shows. He lovingly provided care for his mother for over twenty years. He had a special relationship with his sister Mary Ann and her husband Roger, whom he affectionately called his “Li'l Bro”. Some of Ed's fondest memories were formed during numerous family reunions at their home in Maryland, where everyone enjoyed late night pool parties, dancing, and lobster dinners. He also loved fishing trips to Canada with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. He was a fervent fan of Notre Dame football and Purdue University, a reliable partner in euchre and other card games, an avid supporter of his grandchildren's activities, a persistent gift-giver, who had a trove of knowledge with an encyclopedic memory, and was a poet who could recite every ditty, doggerel, ballad, and rhyme ever known.
Ed was blessed to spend the last 28 years with his “K.K.”, whom he simply adored. He cherished their getaways to Lake Michigan and frequent trips to Dairy Queen. He loved Kay's family, who instantly became his own.
Ed is survived by his loving sister, Mary Ann (Roger) Jurgovan of Silver Spring, Maryland; three sons: Steve Anderson of Santa Rosa, California, Douglas (Jeanna) Anderson of Angola, Indiana, and David (Heidi) Anderson of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Lisa (Robert) Hammer of South Bend, Indiana; stepdaughter, Christine (Steve) Witzke of Warsaw, Indiana; stepson, Michael (Denise) Klein of Indianapolis, Indiana; son-in-law, Charles Cramer of Fort Worth, Texas; and three nephews, Jeff (Tammy) Jurgovan of Lynchburg, Virginia, Jon (Keeley) Jurgovan of Dallas, Texas, and Bill Jurgovan of Potomac, Maryland. He was preceded in death in 2013 by his loving daughter, Laura Cramer.
Also surviving are his 17 grandchildren: Stephanie (Nick) Butler, Leah (Shane) Kunkle, Amy (Andrew) Gallagher, Jessica and Ali Cramer, Austin and Alexa Anderson, Katelan (Zach) Grossman, Jenna (John Henry) Appel, Joshua Anderson, Sara and Robbie (Maria) Hammer, Chelsea Klein, Ally (Mark) Ackerman, and Matthew, Kendra, and Nicholas Rudkin. In addition, Ed is proudly survived by ten great-grandchildren and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely thanks all the wonderful Hospice nurses who cared for Ed in his last days. Your generosity, patience, and kindness were true blessings. He will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19 at Kaniewski Funeral Home. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial with Military Services will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be directed to either of the following: Christ the King Catholic Church (https://christthekingonline.com/contribute-electronically/); or Center for Hospice Care (https://foundationforhospice.org/donate/).
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.