Dec. 26, 1964 - June 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Eric Jack Logan received his formal education at LaSalle High School & was a hardworking father, holding gainful employment with Elkhart Plastic & CTDI. Family came first; he enjoyed time with his children & grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, Mother Annetter Shirley Newbell & Children. Celebration of Life Sat., June 29, 2019, 12Noon with 11AM viewing at Power in Praise, 610 Logan St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Arrangements by www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com for condolences & obit is continued. Contributions in lieu of flowers.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019
