Geraldine R. Ingle



Feb. 7, 1937 - May 26, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Geraldine Ruth Ingle, 82, of Bremen, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Geraldine was born on February 7, 1937, the daughter of Earl E. and Jennie (Lenting) Shappee. On May 25, 1957, she married Jack B. Ingle. He passed away on December 7, 2013. Geraldine is survived by four children, Terry (Sherry) Ingle of Ft. Worth, TX, Jacki (Brian) Lacher of Bremen, Larry (Melissa) Ingle of Bremen, and Daniel (Sheryl) Ingle of Katmandu, Nepal; 16 grandchildren, Matt, Derek, Danae, Benjamin, Samuel, Jessica, Brooke, Patrick, Selicia, Kevin, Nicole, Austin, Shanti, Sharmila, Junkeri, and Kristi; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Evelyn, Elleana and two on the way. She was a 1955 graduate of Washington-Clay High School. She worked as a Library Assistant for Laville Jr.-Sr. High School from 1980 until her retirement in 2004. Geraldine was a devoted member of Community Gospel Church and had a strong faith and love for the Lord. She was a talented singer. She sang in church and also in many weddings and events for many decades. She enjoyed attending all her grandchildren's sporting events and was well known for sending cards and letters of encouragement. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Community Gospel Church, 68893 US 331, Bremen. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Studio Ten Ministries, P.O. Box 101, Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary