Henrietta M. Nowak
1920 - 2020
Henrietta M. Nowak

Aug. 29, 1920 - March 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A family graveside service was held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Atchison, Kansas on Thursday, August 6, 2020 for Henrietta M. Nowak (nee Wioch), who passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 99 in South Bend, Indiana, where she had resided since leaving Atchison in 2004. Her last six years had been spent at Wellbrooke of South Bend. Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Thaddeus (Ted) Nowak, Sr., in 1993. Henrietta is survived by her children, Thad, Jr. of Memphis, TN, Ray of San Antonio, TX, Carol (Ganey) of South Bend, and Barb (Wallace) of Kingwood, TX. Henrietta is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as by an older sister, Irene Okner, age 103. She is, and will continue to be greatly missed.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
