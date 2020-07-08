Joseph J. Varano
Oct. 4, 1940 - July 5, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Joseph John Varano passed away peacefully July 5, 2020. Fulfilling his request, he was at home surrounded by his wife and six children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Nicholas and Dennis; and a sister, Jean, and is survived by Mary Ann (Kuzmission) Varano, his wife of 55 years; six children: Angela Jeffries of Naperville, IL, Michele (Rob) Spear of Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph R. of Granger, IN, Nicole (Greg) Sobczak of Naperville, IL, Jeffrey (Amy) of Granger, IN, and Kelly (Tim) Slaven of Surf City, NJ; twelve grandchildren: Zachary Jeffries, Alex Spear, Sarah Spear, Abby Spear, Megan Spear, Hannah Sobczak, Elizabeth Sobczak, Rachel Varano, Katelyn Slaven, Tori Slaven, Addy Slaven, and Emmy Slaven; three brothers, Sam, Billy, and David; and one sister, Gloria.
Joe was born Oct 4, 1940, in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Eva (Wydra) Varano and Samual Varano. After graduating from Shamokin High School, he worked as a lab tech at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania where he met his wife, Mary Ann. In later years Joe's work took him to Hart+Company in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, General Tire in Akron, Ohio, Uniroyal in Mishawaka, and finally Logan Industries in South Bend until he retired in 2006.
Joe loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing but was most known for being “the best grandpa” to his grandkids whom he called every day. He had a great interest and obvious pride in their many musical, athletic, and academic achievements always offering loving words of encouragement and advice. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Pius X Church where he was a member since 1987. A visitation will take place from 9:30 am until 10:30 am in the church. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
