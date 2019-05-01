Julie DeMaegd



June 5, 1966 - April 27, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - Julie J. DeMaegd, 52, of Wakarusa, IN, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Joseph Health System, Mishawaka from illnesses she fought courageously with family members by her side.



Julie is survived by her mother, Lorna DeMaegd, sister Melissa (Timm) DeMaegd-Reber, “extended family” sister Pam (Jim) O'Obrien, friend Eunice Moore, nephew Kyle (Nikki) Janowiak, niece Michelle Fredenburg; “extended family” nieces, Erin (Jonathan) Shay O'Brien-Taylor, Amber (Jeff Szdlay) O'Brien, Crystal (Scott) Denman, and Shanna (Dustin Kelly) Armstrong; great-nephews and nieces including Julius, Jaden, Amara, Talon, Bentley, Quintan, Cameron, Cora, Carly, Reagan, and Reilly. Julie also leaves her life partner and the love of her life for over 18 years, Deb Moore, her special canine Addie, and lots of cousins and countless friends.



Julie was preceded in death by her wonderful father, Julius DeMaegd.



Julie was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and Bethel College. Sports were always a big part of Julie's life through her school years with her parents as her #1 fans. She was a huge Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame fan.



Julie was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, partner and friend. She always tried to be an inspiration to others; her “911” Facebook posts were exactly that. Julie's selfless acts of compassion continue even after her passing by the gift of being an organ donor.



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 1:00 pm in Zion United Church of Christ, 12298 New Road, Wakarusa, IN with Rev. Dale Speckman officiating. A dinner will follow at the church. Per Julie's wishes, cremation has taken place.



Memorials are suggested to Riley Children's Hospital, Miller's Vets, or to Zion United Church of Christ.



Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Mishawaka.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2019