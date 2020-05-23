Kevin R. Kanouse



Jan. 26, 1959 - May 15, 2020



MCHENRY, IL - On May 15, 2020 in McHenry, IL Kevin passed away unexpectedly. Kevin was born on January 26, 1959 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Richard C. Kanouse and Ruthann Wishart (Walters).



In 1978 Kevin married Deborah McCammon and surviving is their daughter, Angela Degeyter. Kevin leaves behind his mother, Ruthann Walters (Orville), a brother, Brian Kanouse (Bambi), and a sister, Kristi Roberts. Also surviving is one grandchild, Taylor Carire; and ten nieces and nephews: Mike Kanouse, Greg Kanouse, Cory Foren (Sarah), Paige Foren, Jase Foren, Brandon Foren, Kelly Roberts, and Justien Langhans (Kyle).



Kevin graduated from Penn High School and soon after took classes at Purdue University. He obtained his degree at IUSB.



Kevin was employed by Miles Labotories in Mishawaka, Chemical Bank in Michigan as a computer technician, and drove a truck for Schneider Trucking.



At an early age Kevin started playing the electric guitar which he continued to play for many years. Kevin also obtained a pilot's license and enjoyed flying planes. He also enjoyed riding his Honda motorcycle which he rode cross country on two occasions.



Kevin was a good man and will be missed by his family and friends. Cremation will take place with no services until a later date.





