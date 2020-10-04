1/1
Lawrence E. Witek
1932 - 2020
Lawrence E. Witek

Feb. 3, 1932 - Oct. 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Lawrence E. Witek, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at North Woods Village in Mishawaka, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, Indiana at 11:00 a.m. EST. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Michigan City.

Arrangements are entrusted to Root Funeral Home.

Lawrence was born February 3, 1932 in Michigan City to the late Ignatius and Pearl (Goralski) Witek.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Theresa (Novak) Witek. Also surviving are his son, Paul (Ann Marie) Witek, of South Bend; son in law, Thomas Root of Michigan City; two grandchildren, Krystin (Earl) Martin of Ashburnham, MA and Michael Witek of Sarasota, Florida; six great-grandchildren: Luke, Bennett, Tessa, Juliet and Grant Martin, and Logan Witek, and loving nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Root; sister, Lorraine Gallas; and brother, Raymond Witek.

He was a 1950 graduate of Elston High School where he was Class President. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. After his duty to our country he attended Purdue University, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired as Vice-President at Koontz-Wagner Electric Company. He was a devoted and loyal fan of Purdue football and basketball and enjoyed traveling to Brown County and Las Vegas.

Larry never met a home or landscape project he could not design, engineer and build on his own or with his son, Paul. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to all he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Woods Village for the exceptional care that Larry received in the short time he was in residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic School or the Alzheimer's Foundation.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
