Louis Baker
April 1, 1917 - June 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Louis Baker, age 103, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 after a life well-lived. Louis was born April 1, 1917 in South Bend, IN to Abraham and Rebecca. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Engel, and brought her from Chicago to South Bend in 1940. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.
Not only did Louis live a long life but he lived a full life. He expanded the family business started by his father and grew Baker Rubber into a national organization before turning his attention to his love of developing the youth of Michiana. Not only did he chair and serve on the board for the YMCA Camp Eberhart for many years, he also established the South Bend School Booster's which grew into the South Bend Alumni Association, whose mission is to support the extra-curricular activities in the South Bend schools. He served as their primary fundraiser for many years. Louis was inducted into the South Bend Hall of Fame in 1989 for his philanthropic work and service to the community.
Louis is survived by his sons, Tim and Paul; and his daughter, Mary; his five grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; and his newly arrived great-great-granddaughter, Poppy Eleanor Baker. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his brother, Harry; and his sisters, Ann and Edith. All of these he loved and touched deeply. In addition, the countless friends he made in life are a testament to the quality of his heart. Never has there been a person who better exemplifies the qualities of Father, Husband, and Son.
Funeral services will be held privately at Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery on Sunday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will be live streamed, and we ask you to join in celebrating his life by clicking on the Zoom link at www.mcgannhay.com, where you can also send condolences to the family.
In recognition of Louis's passions, please send donations to the South Bend Alumni Association, 215 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601; and the Camp Eberhart Alumni Association, 316 S. Eddy St., South Bend, IN 46617.
April 1, 1917 - June 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Louis Baker, age 103, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020 after a life well-lived. Louis was born April 1, 1917 in South Bend, IN to Abraham and Rebecca. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Engel, and brought her from Chicago to South Bend in 1940. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.
Not only did Louis live a long life but he lived a full life. He expanded the family business started by his father and grew Baker Rubber into a national organization before turning his attention to his love of developing the youth of Michiana. Not only did he chair and serve on the board for the YMCA Camp Eberhart for many years, he also established the South Bend School Booster's which grew into the South Bend Alumni Association, whose mission is to support the extra-curricular activities in the South Bend schools. He served as their primary fundraiser for many years. Louis was inducted into the South Bend Hall of Fame in 1989 for his philanthropic work and service to the community.
Louis is survived by his sons, Tim and Paul; and his daughter, Mary; his five grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; and his newly arrived great-great-granddaughter, Poppy Eleanor Baker. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his brother, Harry; and his sisters, Ann and Edith. All of these he loved and touched deeply. In addition, the countless friends he made in life are a testament to the quality of his heart. Never has there been a person who better exemplifies the qualities of Father, Husband, and Son.
Funeral services will be held privately at Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery on Sunday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will be live streamed, and we ask you to join in celebrating his life by clicking on the Zoom link at www.mcgannhay.com, where you can also send condolences to the family.
In recognition of Louis's passions, please send donations to the South Bend Alumni Association, 215 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601; and the Camp Eberhart Alumni Association, 316 S. Eddy St., South Bend, IN 46617.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.