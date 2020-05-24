Lucille Ann Marsh
Feb. 27, 1937 - May 20, 2020
THREE OAKS, MI - Lucille Ann Marsh, age 83, of Three Oaks, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born February 27, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Bernard and Lucille Novak. She married Casey Marsh October 13, 1957 in Three Oaks. He preceded her in death August 24, 1996. From this union, a son, Steven Bernard Marsh was born December 6, 1967. Steven preceded Casey and Lucille in death on January 28, 1987.
Lucille and Casey owned and operated Casey's Bargain Barn on their farm on Elm Valley Road for forty-three years. After Steven's death, they moved to a smaller home on Warren Woods Road. Lucille was a teacher with Chikaming Elementary for twenty-three years, retiring in 1995.
Lucille will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her best friend, Judy Naumann of Sawyer, who was like a daughter to her. She is also survived by her dog and companion, Tula.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son as well as two of her dogs and companions, Millie and CoCo.
Please contact Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals regarding the arrangements at wagnercares.com or 269.756.3831.
Lucille will be laid to rest with her husband of thirty-eight years and son in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks.
The family prefers contributions be made in Lucille's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.