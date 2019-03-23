Myron D. Wilson



March 22, 1925 - March 19, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Born on March 22, 1925 in Twelve Mile, Indiana, to Fern and Joseph Wilson, when Myron was about 2 years old, the family moved to Mishawaka, Indiana. Before Myron was born, his father was killed in an accident. Myron had a sister and a brother, Alberta and Marvin, who were older than he and preceded him in death. Myron graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1942. He then went into the Navy for World War II. He served until 1945. After the war, he wound up at the Bible Institute of L.A. He graduated in 1952. He married Mary Kohli on June 19, 1949. They had five children from that marriage. The family went into church work in the early years in Connersville, Indiana, then returned back to the South Bend area. They finally settled in Niles, Michigan for 23 years, then went to Bradenton, Florida for 10 years, then to Spring Hill for 27 more, and finally coming back to Mishawaka to Assisted Living at the Hearth of Juday Creek. He enjoyed hearing hymns and playing our piano. He passed away on March 19, 2019. He was a wonderful husband for almost 70 years. He was pre-deceased by his son, Jim and is survived by Karen (Michael) Wolff of Osceola, Larry Wilson of Niles, Michigan, Don (Melody) Wilson of Elkhart, Indiana, and Linda (Gary) Gross of Reynolds, Indiana. Also surviving are their grandchildren, Stephen Wolff of Indianapolis, Peter Wolff of Maryland, David Wilson of Ohio, Nicole from Illinois, Jacob from Michigan, Angie from Niles, Vicky of Illinois, Tanya of Niles, Heather from Monticello, Stacy from Reynolds, Maria from Michigan, Cara of Mishawaka, Melissa, Claudia, and Elizabeth, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services for Myron will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Twin City Baptist Church, 420 East Jefferson Road, Mishawaka. Friends will be received one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery at a later date. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary