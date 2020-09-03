1/1
Richard Allen Wright
1946 - 2020
Richard Allen Wright

May 3, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Richard Allen Wright, age 74, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence. He was born on May 3, 1946 in Elkhart, Indiana to Charles and Laura Jean Wright.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda L. Wright of Cassopolis; one daughter, Julie (Dan Ianello) of Edwardsburg; two sons, Richard (Kristi) Wright of Asheville, North Carolina and Chris (Kristy) Wright of Niles; twelve grandchildren: Daniel, Allison, Katie, Zoe, Trenton, Adam, Trevor, Annslee, and Noah (Gabrielle) Wright of Granger, Indiana; Eva, Lucas, and Jordan; three brothers, Max (Kathy) Wright, Charles (Lori) Wright, and Kevin (Becky) Wright all of Cassopolis; one uncle, Howard Wright of Dowagiac; one sister-in-law, Sandra Wright of Vandalia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Laura Jean, and Margaret; and one brother, Robert Wright.

Richard has played a huge part in the Cassopolis Community over the many years. He was a farmer in his younger days, an active and devoted member and elder at Penn Friends Community Church, a postal carrier for 33 years, a Cass County Courthouse officer for 18 years, and a volunteer fire fighter for Penn Township for over 40 years. While keeping busy in the community Richard also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle with fellow club members, and spending time with his family. Throughout his life, Richard displayed kindness, love, and an unwavering devotion to God.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant... enter thou into the Joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in Richard's memory to Penn Township Fire Department, 17977 Wood Street, Vandalia, Michigan 49095; or Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
