Richard Vernon Roush
March 24, 1954 - Sept. 13, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard Vernon Roush, 66, of New Carlisle passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Richard and Mary Roush. Rich grew up in Lansing, Michigan. He attended Sexton High School and graduated from Michigan State University. He went on to earn a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership. Rich is survived by the love of his life, Cathy, his wife of 30 years. He is also survived by his children: Rich (Megan) Roush, Addison (Daniel) Roush, Michelle Roush, Christina (Lou) Feil, and Tiana Campbell: grandchildren: Olivia, Griffin, Shepherd, Marisa, and Connor; siblings: Jim (Deb) Roush, Leslie (Randy) Gray, and Lori (Donald) Helms, and many nieces and nephews. He loved golf (especially the Roush Open), Snoopy, and all things Willy Wonka. He enjoyed gardening, camping, swimming, was a closeted Trekkie, and was an avid reader. His favorite foods included root beer, ice cream, and BBQ. He was intensely passionate about the Michigan Wolverines, which he passed on to all his children. GO BLUE!!! We will remember his witty sense of humor, wide smile, and warm laugh. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.