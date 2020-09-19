1/1
Richard Vernon Roush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Vernon Roush

March 24, 1954 - Sept. 13, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Richard Vernon Roush, 66, of New Carlisle passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Richard and Mary Roush. Rich grew up in Lansing, Michigan. He attended Sexton High School and graduated from Michigan State University. He went on to earn a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership. Rich is survived by the love of his life, Cathy, his wife of 30 years. He is also survived by his children: Rich (Megan) Roush, Addison (Daniel) Roush, Michelle Roush, Christina (Lou) Feil, and Tiana Campbell: grandchildren: Olivia, Griffin, Shepherd, Marisa, and Connor; siblings: Jim (Deb) Roush, Leslie (Randy) Gray, and Lori (Donald) Helms, and many nieces and nephews. He loved golf (especially the Roush Open), Snoopy, and all things Willy Wonka. He enjoyed gardening, camping, swimming, was a closeted Trekkie, and was an avid reader. His favorite foods included root beer, ice cream, and BBQ. He was intensely passionate about the Michigan Wolverines, which he passed on to all his children. GO BLUE!!! We will remember his witty sense of humor, wide smile, and warm laugh. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved