Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Ronald P. Snyder


1955 - 2019
Ronald P. Snyder Obituary
Ronald P. Snyder

Oct. 21, 1955 - July 9, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald P. Snyder, 63, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. Ronald was born on October 21, 1955 in South Bend to the late Robert Snyder and Sylvia (Toth) Snyder and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Ronald worked at the Bendix Corporation and at Allied Stamping, and in his later years was the owner and operator of Snyder's Portable Welding-Fab in Mishawaka and worked with several local companies over the years.

Funeral Services for Ronald will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather one hour prior to services. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, South Bend, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019
