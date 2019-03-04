Terry Edquist



Sept. 28, 1954 - March 1, 2019



NILES, MI - Terry A. Edquist, 64, of Niles, passed unexpectedly but of natural causes at work on Friday, March 1, 2019, in New Carlisle, Indiana.



On September 28, 1954, in Niles, Michigan Terry was born to the late Glen and Maxine (Wolfe) Edquist.



He graduated from Niles High School in 1972 and went on to receive his associates from Southwestern Michigan College. Terry met his match when he was introduced to Tracie Ketchum; they wed on December 27, 1986, at a ceremony in Niles. Terry was currently employed by I/N Tek in New Carlisle. Those who were lucky enough to know Terry will remember his passion for his family, his love and dedication for time spent with his children and coaching their teams, and his amazing gardening skills.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Maxine Edquist; and his son,, Aaron Edquist.



Terry will be missed by his wife, Tracie of Niles; son, Zachary (Morgan) Edquist of Niles, and his first grandchild who is due in September of this year; brothers, Greg Edquist of Flint, Michigan and Robert (Donna) Edquist of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; and many extended family members and close friends.



Funeral Services to celebrate Terry's life will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with visitation the evening before from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. also at Brown Funeral Home. An interment will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.



Terry's family suggests memorial contributions to StupidCancer.org or Stupid Cancer, Inc., 40 Worth Street, Suite 808, New York, NY 10013.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary