Michael Alan Grierson
1951 - 2020
Michael Alan Grierson, 69, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at KDMC Ashland.

He was born October 11, 1951 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Martin Coyne and Hazel Daily Grierson.

Mike was a 1969 Notre Dame High School graduate and a member of Bethany Baptist Church, serving as Treasurer, Pianist, and Organist. He loved to share the Gospel of his Lord and Savior thru his music.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Grierson; and his mother and father-in-law, Tom and Lois Slye.

Mike is survived by the love of his life, Nola Rachel Slye Grierson, whom he married July 2, 1977 in Lucasville; his one and only precious daughter and friend, Hannah Elaine (Philip) Ferguson of Lucasville; two grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Alyssa Grace and Ethan Thomas Ferguson; his brother, Donald (Karen) Grierson of Siesta Key, FL; and two sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Berry of Central Lake, MI and Marylou (Fred) Dossena of Louisville, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Bethany Baptist Church in Rushtown with Pastors Al Malo and Al Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. till the funeral hour. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Due to Ohio Health Department regulations, masks are required at all times and social distancing is to be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael A. Grierson Music Memorial Fund, c/o Bethany Baptist Church, PO Box 173, McDermott, OH 45652.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinley Funeral Home

1 entry
November 23, 2020
My condolences to Mike’s wife Nola,daughter Hannah and his two grandchildren.Mike married The Love of his life,Nola ( Slye ) Rest In Peace.You were a wonderful friend. Prayers for all of Mike’s family and friends.Heaven gained Another Angel
Regina Mahle
Friend
