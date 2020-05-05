|
|
Leo F. Cushman Sr. of Asheboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home in his favorite chair. Leo is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda M. Cushman, his son, Leo F. Cushman Jr. and wife Shannon, and his grandson, Zackery Cushman of Asheboro, N.C., his stepchildren, Paula Ray and her husband Kevin of Miss., Laurie Brown and her husband George of Miss., and Lyle O. Johnson Jr. of Miss. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, James. C. Cushman of Asheboro, N.C. He is survived by his sister, Jean Chaplic and husband Ralph of Okeechobee, Fla., brother, John Cushman and wife Toni of Kingston, Mass., brother, Daniel Cushman of Kingston, Mass., brother, Henry Cushman of Tennessee. Leo is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born September 28, 1947, in Brockton, Mass., son of the late John F. Cushman Sr. and Althea (Hinchey) Cushman, Leo graduated from Silver Lake High School, Conservation Horticulture Program, in 1965. Leo enlisted in the United States Navy, Seabees Mobil Construction Battalion Twelve in 1966. He served multiple tours in Vietnam War and was part of Operation Deep Freeze, Task Force 43, Antarctic Expedition. Leo retired from the Town of Plymouth, Department of Public Works as a master mechanic after thirty years. Following retirement, Leo enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and his Boston Bruins. He was a member of the BPOE Plymouth Elks Lodge, Seaside Club, American Legion, and the VFW where he loved catering and enjoying the company of his many friends and family. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2020