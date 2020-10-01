Paul M. Sullivan, 58, of Brockton passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury. Paul was the son of Grace (Groleau) Sullivan of West Wareham and the late Paul Morgan Sullivan. He was born in Boston and grew up in Middleborough. Paul graduated from Bristol -Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton with the class of 1980. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran serving active duty from December of 1980 - December of 1983. Paul attained the rank of SP4 and was attached to the 515th Ordnance Company. He was an electrician by trade and enjoyed word search puzzles, pencil art and attending Ozzfest concerts with friends. Paul is survived by his children, Michelle Sullivan of Maine and Barry Sullivan, also of Maine. He was the brother of Jeanne Morse and her husband Tom of Middleborough, Carol Sylvester of Kentucky, Linda Souza of Brockton, Katherine Rogers and her partner Kevin Potter of Buzzards Bay and Joseph Sullivan and his wife Lisa of Wareham. He was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was the uncle of the late Jennifer Jacobi. Paul had many lifelong friends including Jesse Rankins of Middleborough, Mike Musto and Michelle Reed of Brockton and Jeff Benoit of Brockton along with many friends at the Main Dragon on Main Street in Brockton. Paul will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Committal services will be private. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the American Lung Association
