Raymond "Ray" E. Hyson passed away July 22, 2020, at the age of 86, due to complications of Covid-19. Ray was born in Boston, January 22, 1934, and settled his family in Brockton, Mass. Using the knowledge he gained as a repairman at RCA, Ray became the longtime owner of Able T.V. in Brockton. Ray and his family moved briefly to Hawaii before retiring in Ocala. He worked 18 years part-time at Lowe's in Ocala. Ray liked to spend time with family, had a passion for painting, long intellectual conversations, snuggling with his wife for a good movie, and walks on the beach. Ray spent his lifetime serving others. He was a sheepdog among men. Ray was the son of the late Raymond Hyson Sr. and Gladys Hyson; the brother of Donna Roberts of Kansas, Ralph Hyson of Bourne, Mass., and the late Dorothy Chetwyn. He was the loving husband of Alice (Gingras) Hyson for 50 years; father of Edith "Dee Dee" Hoyt and husband Brian of Framingham, Mass., Raymond Hyson III and his wife Paula of E. Taunton, Mass., Judith Schaefer of Derry, N.H., Nancy Cugno and husband John of Brockton, Wendy Ferreira of Brockton, Paul Hyson and wife Dorene of Sanbornton, N.H., Jennifer Hyson and Shawn of Ocala; and stepfather of Stephen Pike and wife Jackie, John Pike and wife Cathy, Frederick Pike, David Pike, and Lynn Nash; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation services by Neptune Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.



