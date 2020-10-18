Ruth E. (Croke) Fyfe, age 93, of West Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Mildred E. (Drew) and William J. Croke. Ruth was born and raised in Somerville. She was a graduate of Somerville High School, class of 1945. She married the love of her life, William E. Fyfe, on August 27,1949 after William had returned home from serving in the United States Navy. The two then settled in Brockton and later moved to West Bridgewater, where they raised their three children. Ruth enjoyed going on road trips and bus tours throughout New England, as well as visiting family in Idaho and Texas. A beloved mother and grandmother, Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren; she was at her happiest when attending their school and sporting events over the years. Ruth was the devoted wife of the late William E. Fyfe. Loving mother to William J. Fyfe and his wife Lori of Berkley, Deborah L. Perry and her husband Richard of Texas, and Thomas Fyfe and his wife Jodee of Idaho. Cherished Grandma to William, Kathryn, Richard, Sean, Thomas, Ryan, Jessica, Jaime, and Justin. "Great-Grandma" of nineteen. Ruth also leaves a loving sister-in-law, Dorothy (Fyfe) Cantino of Reading. Services are under the care of Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home and are being held privately, at the familys request. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Ann's in West Bridgewater, with burial to follow at Bourne National Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home in Middleboro, for the exceptional and compassionate care they lovingly provided. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be sent in Ruth's memory, to the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home, 299 Wareham Street, Middleboro, MA. 02346 or by visiting www.theshawhome.org/donate
