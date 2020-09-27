1/1
Ruth M. Bosworth
Ruth M. (Reardon) Bosworth, age 88, of Brockton, died September 21, 2020, at BayPointe Rehab, after a period of failing health. She was the devoted wife of the late Raymond L. Bosworth. Ruth was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Richard and Anna (Donnelly) Reardon and lived in Brockton for most of her life. A 1950 graduate of Brockton High School, Ruth was a stay at home mother. She will be remembered as a nurturing and giving woman who treasured time with her children, grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was proud of her family. Ruth was a board member of the Brockton Library Foundation, and member of Christ the King prayer group. She was a devoted fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. Ruth was the mother of Brenda Rodrigues of Brockton, Karen Howell of Abington, Jan Pates and Steven Bosworth both of Brockton, David Bosworth on Annville, PA, Lisa Roberts of Harrisburg, PA and the late Kevin Bosworth and Laurie Farrell. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman St., Brockton, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed in the church. Burial in Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the Brockton Library Foundation, PO Box 202, Brockton, MA 02303 or the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
