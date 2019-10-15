|
Scott Neil Mosman, 58, of Taunton, passed peacefully on October 11, 2019 from the triple E (EEE) virus. He was born to Marion E. and Neil Mosman, in Worcester, Mass. and moved to Raynham in 1965. Scott was a member of the Raynham Giants Football and Wrestling Teams. Scott was exceptionally strong and talented in all of his endeavors. SMU bestowed an engineering degree upon him in 1985 which he turned into a great career in environmental services that he was incredibly accomplished at. Scott loved his family and friends while sharing his love of sailing, mountain biking, adventures and animals. He was the father of Justin Mosman, brother to Kathryn Mosman and Keith Mosman and his wife Dawn. Scott also leaves his girlfriend Donna Bradshaw and her daughters Brooke and Brittney Levesque. His many relatives and friends are a testament to Scotts love of people and his huge giving heart. A memorial service will be held Sunday October 20, 2019 at First Congregational Church Raynham, 785 So. Main St., Raynham, Mass. at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund for his son Justin. Information will be forthcoming.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2019