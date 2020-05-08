Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine M. Madden Obituary
Christine Michelle Madden passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, April 27, 2020. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Riley, her parents, Gregory and Patricia Madden of Holbrook, her loving siblings, Jennelle, Gregory and Shawn, as well as her nieces and nephew, Charlotte, Aubree, Madison, Zoey and Stephan. Christine will always be remembered by her long red hair, beautiful smile, infectious laugh and her warm heart. Christine was known for her fierce love of family and friends and her willingness to go the extra mile to help anyone in need. Born June 19, 1983, in Quincy, she then moved to Holbrook, where she graduated high school and then furthered her education by pursuing a nursing career. She obtained several certificates including medical assistant, phlebotomy and medical billing and coding. She then attended Blue Hills and received LPN before attending Massasoit and graduating the RN program with high honors. She worked at Braintree Manor as a dedicated nurse and loved her job. Christine relied very much on her faith and had a passion for Christ, she attended Grace Church in Avon. Due to Covid-19, there will be no public service at this time. A life celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -