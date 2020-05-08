|
Christine Michelle Madden passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, April 27, 2020. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Riley, her parents, Gregory and Patricia Madden of Holbrook, her loving siblings, Jennelle, Gregory and Shawn, as well as her nieces and nephew, Charlotte, Aubree, Madison, Zoey and Stephan. Christine will always be remembered by her long red hair, beautiful smile, infectious laugh and her warm heart. Christine was known for her fierce love of family and friends and her willingness to go the extra mile to help anyone in need. Born June 19, 1983, in Quincy, she then moved to Holbrook, where she graduated high school and then furthered her education by pursuing a nursing career. She obtained several certificates including medical assistant, phlebotomy and medical billing and coding. She then attended Blue Hills and received LPN before attending Massasoit and graduating the RN program with high honors. She worked at Braintree Manor as a dedicated nurse and loved her job. Christine relied very much on her faith and had a passion for Christ, she attended Grace Church in Avon. Due to Covid-19, there will be no public service at this time. A life celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020