Michael, Erin,

The obit for your Dad was so spot on for all he encompassed and how he lived his life. Full of zeal, embracing and cherishing every moment. He never lost his gratitude for God’s blessings and was one of the most devout men of his faith that I have ever known. He was proud of his country and his service as a Marine. His love and devotion for both of you and his grandsons shined as bright as the light from the Boston lighthouses he so deeply appreciated. My Life has been forever enriched and blessed by having Ed as such a close and special friend. He was always such a gentleman, quick with his captivating smile, ready to lend a hand, full of interesting stories and ready to be a part of any event. My countless dances with him will always have a warm place in my heart. May it provide you tremendous comfort and pride to know how many lives were touched by your Dad.

Mary Ann Baker

Friend