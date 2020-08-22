1/1
Edward Desmond
1950 - 2020
Edward Desmond, of Sharpsburg, Ga., passed away August 16, 2020, at the age of 69, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ed was the third of six children born to John and Genevieve Desmond. He was born and raised in Scituate, Mass., an area south of Boston. Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and went on to serve a total of 15 (8 active, 7 reserve) years. Ed worked for Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Ga., for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve; sister, Loretta, and nephew, Jacob. Ed was a devoted father to Michael and wife Lisa of Alpharetta, Ga., and to Erin and husband Dave of Ashland, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aiden, Connor, Brody and Jake. His grandchildren were the center of his universe. Ed lived big and loved bigger. He was always willing to offer a hand, lend an ear, make a dinner, lead a dance, tell a joke and so many other things that define a great friend. On August 29, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m., a brief visitation will be held, followed by the funeral services at 9 a.m. The service will occur at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Ga. A private family burial will occur after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
08:30 - 09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the Ed Desmond family. I had the pleasure of working with Ed at Delta. He was the perfect gentleman. Always there to lend a helping hand, give a friendly smile, offer advice and was one of a kind. I can remember him calling me asking for a recipe for my fruit cobbler one Sunday afternoon. He loved the cobblers I would bring in for different functions at Delta. The journey is over, you have reached your final destination...now rest in peace...
Phyllis Drake
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Mike & Erin,
We had the pleasure of knowing your Dad through line dance. An optimist with a warm smile and light feet, it was fun to step kick, toe tap and vine right with him. We pray he is dancing in the heavens now because he will be greatly missed down here. He was a gem of a man. Leslie & Mike
Leslie and Mike
Friend
August 21, 2020
It was good to know Ed way back in line Mtc. days.
Doug Medlin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Ed is one of those people who touches everyone he meet and many that only hear about Ed. Ed will be missed. I last saw Ed at the Delta retires picnic last year. Nothing but smile from him and we all knew some of what he was going through. Ed Desmond made an impact on this world and I know he will in Heaven also!
Dannie Hill
Friend
August 20, 2020
Michael, Erin,
The obit for your Dad was so spot on for all he encompassed and how he lived his life. Full of zeal, embracing and cherishing every moment. He never lost his gratitude for God’s blessings and was one of the most devout men of his faith that I have ever known. He was proud of his country and his service as a Marine. His love and devotion for both of you and his grandsons shined as bright as the light from the Boston lighthouses he so deeply appreciated. My Life has been forever enriched and blessed by having Ed as such a close and special friend. He was always such a gentleman, quick with his captivating smile, ready to lend a hand, full of interesting stories and ready to be a part of any event. My countless dances with him will always have a warm place in my heart. May it provide you tremendous comfort and pride to know how many lives were touched by your Dad.
Mary Ann Baker
Friend
August 20, 2020
It was a privilege to know and also work with a Delta. Ed always had a positive attitude and of course a big smile. Thank you for your service to our great country. No more pain just Rest In Peace my friend
Allen Thompson
Friend
August 20, 2020
Dear Desmond Family~ to those I’ve known since age 2, and to those I’ve yet to meet, my sincere sympathy. Eddie was my next door neighbor. The Mullens and Desmonds grew up together in the wonderful town of Scituate. Eddie was always with a smile and maybe even a little mischief. So many fond memories! Thank you, Eddie, for your service to our country and God bless my ol’ friend.
Dorie (Dottie)
Dorothy Mullen
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Ed was truely one fine person and it was my luck to meet him and work with him.He always had a smile on his face and a very positive man.God bless you Ed.Later
Richard Kachman
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Ed was truly one of the best at Delta. A good dependable friend, always up to good natured mischief. I have many pleasant memories of working with Ed. He will be missed by his many friends at Delta.
Brad Patch
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed it was a pleasure to know and work with you. I know you will be missed. The last time I saw you was at SMM Catholic Church ever faithful. Rest in peace my friend.
Bill Gotham
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed, it was my pleasure to have known you. I remember your first day at line maintenance ATL and your work on International Line Maintenance, such fond memories......Your at peace now, may your journey be rewarding as your life was...
George Cole
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rest In Peace, you will be missed by many!
Victor Mancini Jr
Coworker
August 19, 2020
A TRUE FRIEND AT DELTA AND A VIETNAM BROTHER ! SO SAD THAT SO MANY OF OUR BROTHERS THAT SERVED IN VIETNAM AND THE AGENT ORANGE DISEASES TOOK THEM EARLY IN THEIR LIVES ! I WILL MISS ED VERY MUCH ! HE ALWAYS WAS THERE WITH A BIG SMILE TO HELP YOU IN ANY WAY HE COULD ! HE WILL BE MISSED ! RIP MY BROTHER ! ONE OF THE NICEST FRIENDS YOU COULD HAVE ! MAY GOD BLESS YOU MY FRIEND !
JAMES BURCHELL
Brother
August 19, 2020
Ed, your life and spirit will be missed by all! You were always a beacon of light and faith and I will miss you terribly! I know you are dancing in heaven! Until we meet again my friend!
Elizabeth Quinn
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed was such fun for us, especially when we were in Atlanta. Always with a smile and always left us feeling better. I hope you find peace Ed. My sincerest condolences to his beloved family.
Bill Connor
Friend
August 19, 2020
We lost a true and wonderful friend. Mike and Erin my deepest condolences to both of you .. your Dad was an awesome man. We will miss him so much as he was always a part of our get together and adventures.
Teresa and Kevin Barbee
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Ed for 30 years. I will miss his advise and council, but must of all his constant Smile. Rest in Peace my Friend. Prayers for Your Family.
Lamar Gulledge
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Ed was a member of the Singles Group when we first started it in Peachtree City. Many good memories. He will be missed. Thinking of all his family.
Maryleigh Preston-McClure
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ed was a very nice, easy going, and a friend to whoever he met. I don't think I have ever met a person like Ed in a long time. God has an angel who left us way too early. GOD BLESS YOU, ED AND MAY HE BLESS YOUR FAMILY.
George Loomis
Friend
August 19, 2020
To Michael and Lisa, I would like to take just a moment to say to you what I wish I had said to your father. He was a wonderful man and I count it a privilege to have known him. His attitude throughout his illness was one of hope and faith. He was truly an example, not only of how to live, but of how to die. You have my sincere condolences because I know you’ll miss him. I hurt for you, but not for Ed because he rests in the arms of Jesus.
Connie
Friend
