Elizabeth F. Kineavy of North Quincy, passed away peacefully at the Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday March 29, 2019. She was 55. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of Roger J. Kineavy and Janet M. (Foley) of South Boston. Elizabeth, also known as Liz or Lizzy, grew up on Arnold Road in North Quincy and was a 1982 graduate of North Quincy High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Legal Studies from Aquinas College and was proud to earn her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Nazarene College later in adulthood as a working mother. She spent her entire career working in the legal field as a legal secretary. She was a wonderful mother to her two sons, Matthew and Christopher Baker, of Quincy. She was the loving sister of Roger Kineavy Jr. and his wife Cynthia, John Kineavy and his wife Kathleen, Janet Gorman and her husband Edward, Honora Matthews and her husband William, Mary Kineavy, Mickey Kineavy, and Jacqueline Kineavy-Bowes and her husband Richard. Elizabeth is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. Liz loved listening and dancing to music, cared deeply about animals, and brought many laughs to her friends and family. What she liked more than anything was spending time with her two sons, whom she adored. She and "the boys," as she affectionately called them, are extremely close and share a bond that is unbreakable and everlasting. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather once more in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 oclock. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elizabeths memory to the American Liver Foundation, N.E. Chapter, 88 Winchester Street, Newton MA 02461 or online at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary