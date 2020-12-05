1/1
Joseph B. McGillicuddy
1932 - 2020
Joseph B. McGillicuddy, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2020. Known as "Just a good guy", he was the cherished husband of Claire (Shannon) McGillicuddy; loving father of Joseph and his wife Judy of Quincy, Sheila of Whitman, Michael and his wife Linda, Mark and his wife Kathleen all of Quincy, Peter and his wife Kristin of Sandwich; beloved grandfather of Kelley, Keith, Joseph, Anna, Thomas, Bryan, James, Grace and Brendan; sister of Corrine Higgins of Scituate and Frances Duggan of Quincy. Due to current health conditions, funeral services were private. Joe was buried in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the Standish Village Activities Dept., 1190 Adams St., Dorchester, MA 02124.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
