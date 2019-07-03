Joseph J. Lombardi Jr. of Hingham, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was 66. Born in Boston and raised in Hyde Park, he was a son of the late Joseph J. Lombardi Sr. and Vivian (Cormier). Joseph was a 1970 graduate of Hyde Park High School, and served a term in the United States Army. He later earned his bachelor's degree from Boston College in 1976. Joseph was the beloved husband of Ann L. (Sandonato) Lombardi of Hingham; and the devoted father of Lisa Marie and her husband Peter LoGiudice of Hingham, Michelle and her husband Daniel Murphy of Scituate, and Matthew Lombardi of Boston. He was the proud grandfather of Mia Ann Murphy, and Anna Lucia LoGiudice, who called him Pa. Joseph was the brother of Steven Lombardi and his wife Sue of Melrose. As with other close friends, he considered the Baldassari's of Hyde Park family. Joseph was the president of Sunrise Scavenger Co. of Hyde Park. He started his first business right out of college and over the years ran several successful companies. Joseph served on the board of directors for the Boston Police Activities League and many others. He also worked with several charities helping families and children. Joseph had passion for his work and was most happy when surrounded by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the Mass of Christian burial in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 o'clock. Burial will follow in Hingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joseph's memory to the Boston Police Activities League, 1483 Tremont Street, Boston MA 02120 or visit bostonpal.org/donate/. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 3, 2019